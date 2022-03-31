Jessica Gordon Nembhard, the author of “Collective Courage: A History of African-American Cooperative Thought and Practice,” will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Democratizing NOVA summit, a gathering designed, organizers say, to build a regional community and economy that are inclusive, democratic, equitable and sustainable.
There also will be panel discussions and a community assembly at the event, scheduled for April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dewberry Hall in George Mason University’s Johnson Center.
Registration is free; lunch and parking are on an “ability to pay, ability to contribute” basis.
For information, see the Website at https://cssr.gmu.edu/events/13245.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]