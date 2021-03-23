[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Northern Virginia Business and Professional Women’s Club, in collaboration with other area organizations, will host an online forum “Vocalizers: Women Speaking Out Against Child Marriage, Trafficking and Female Genital Mutilation” on Saturday, April 10.
The keynote speaker at the event will be U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), and the forum will be moderated by Julianne Malveaux, past president of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs.
For information on the event, see the Website at https://novabpw.org.
