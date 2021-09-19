[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The League of Women Voters organizations of Arlington and Falls Church are co-sponsoring “An Update on Redistricting in Virginia,” an online program slated for Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
Speaker Chris DeRosa is co-coordinator of the redistricting committee of the League of Women Voters of Virginia, and will discuss the impact of changes approved by voters last year that created the Virginia Redistricting Commission.
For information, see the Website at https://my.lwv.org/virginia/arlington.