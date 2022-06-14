Two upcoming online forums will look at Virginia Department of Transportation proposals for U.S. Route 1 through the Crystal City corridor.
On June 15 at 7 p.m., the Livability 22202 Route 1 Working Group and VDOT proposals will be presented and feedback sought in a forum sponsored by the Crystal City Civic Association. (The meeting will be recorded and posted online.)
On June 21 at 6:30 p.m., VDOT will host a public-information meeting on the proposal; that meeting also will be recorded and available online.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the proposal, which is designed to address issues on Richmond Highway (Route 1) from 12th Street South to 23rd Street South. The proposals include converting bridges and replacing them with at-grade crossings at 15th and 18th streets.
For information on each forum, see the Website at www.crystalcitycivic.org.
