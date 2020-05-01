[Updated to include Arlington County Republican Committee nomination plans.]
Having the election on July 7 is “not good for either democracy or public health right now,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said before a snap vote held without public input.
Board members relied on a provision in the Code of Virginia allowing localities to request deferral of an election in the event of emergency conditions. Virginia currently is operating under a state of emergency declared by Gov. Northam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The request now goes to the state’s highest court, where a three-judge panel presided over by the chief justice will consider the matter. State law limits any election postponement to 30 days; the last Tuesday within that window would be Aug. 4.
(The County Board resolution, however, asks the court to consider ordering the election be held as late as the Nov. 3 general election, although there is no provision in law for that to happen. Adding that provision to the resolution raised eyebrows that the all-Democratic County Board could be colluding with the Arlington County Democratic Committee, which has pressed for a delay until the general election.)
Even if a delay to Aug. 4 is granted, the court’s action would not change the May 8 filing deadline to appear on the special-election ballot. County Democrats and Republicans are each scrambling to have candidates in place prior to that deadline.
Gutshall died April 16 from brain cancer. Under rules laid out in state law, Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. could have set the date of the special election for either June 30 or July 7. He selected the latter date. The Arlington Electoral Board then selected the May 8 filing deadline, also the last date available on the calendar under state law.
The Arlington County Democratic Committee over the past week has scrambled to find a way to postpone the election for enough time to enable it to hold a broad-based nomination process. As things now stand, about 200 party insiders will select the nominee during balloting to take place May 5-6.
To date, four candidates are in the running for the Democratic nomination: Takis Karantonis, Nicole Merlene, Barbara Kanninen and Chanda Choun. The filing deadline is Saturday.
Republicans also are working to recruit a candidate, with a filing deadline of this Saturday and a nomination vote next week if more than one candidate emerges.
“I believe strongly that we should run a Republican in every single partisan race, and this is no different. The shortened campaign timeline and unique circumstances give Republicans an opportunity to make a strong case to Arlington voters,” county GOP chairman Andrew Loposser said.
Independents have until May 8 to get their paperwork in order. Former County Board member John Vihstadt, who served from 2014-18 as an independent, has suggested he is not inclined to run, but has not entirely ruled out a bid.
Although an announcement of his planned resignation was made on Facebook in the weeks prior to his death, Gutshall never actually transmitted a formal resignation letter to county officials. He was the fourth County Board member to die in office, the first since Charles Monroe succumbed to a stroke during a board meeting in January 2003.
A special election to fill Monroe’s seat was held two months after his death. It was won by Walter Tejada, who served in office through 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.