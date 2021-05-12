[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Virginia League of Conservation Voters has endorsed the re-election bid of Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) in the June 8 Democratic primary.
“Del. Lopez’s incredible strong record working to safeguard our environment at the General Assembly made this endorsement an easy decision,” said Michael Town, the organization’s executive director, who said the group “truly values Del. Lopez’s strong demonstrated leadership and the results he has delivered.”
Lopez has a lifetime 100-percent score in the annual political scorecard of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, the organization said.
Lopez is being challenged in the 49th District primary by Karishma Mehta. The district includes much of the Columbia Pike corridor in Arlington, as well as adjacent areas of Fairfax County.