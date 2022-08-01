Va. education secretary talks partnerships in meeting with Marymount officials

Marymount University on July 26 hosted Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera and Deputy Secretary of Education Sarah Huang Spota for an on-campus meeting and tour aiming to foster collaboration and strengthen involvement between the institution and the commonwealth’s strategic educational priorities.
“The competitive advantage of Virginia is our people, and we need to make sure that we are investing in our people and preparing them for success and for the changing world of work,” Guidera said. “Each time I’ve met with President Becerra, I’ve admired her focus on thinking creatively through innovation and problem-solving. Marymount is answering the call and producing the talent that we need.”
In their meeting, Marymount administrators pitched their ideas for two unique lab-schools partnerships with local K-12 school systems and private industry, one for early-childhood education, and another for hospitality.
These efforts would expand on the university’s current plans to set up a new child-care center on campus next year and its new master of business administration track in hospitality and innovation that is set to debut this fall.
