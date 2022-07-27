A number of big names within the Virginia Republican political leadership are slated to turn out in support of 8th District U.S. House of Representatives contender Karina Lipsman in coming days.
Party officials say the Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is slated to participate in an Aug. 1 fund-raiser ($250 for general reception, $1,500 for VIP event); Republican Party of Virginia Rich Anderson is slated to participate in an Aug. 8 meet-and-greet; and Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin will be featured in a VIP reception for the candidate on Aug. 25.
Lipsman this spring won the Democratic nomination to take on U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who has represented the 8th District since being first elected in 2014.
The district includes all of Arlington County and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church as well as a portion of the Fairfax County. Independent Teddy Fikre also is in the race.
While Republicans have hopes of having a strong night on Nov. 8, the tilt of the district is so strongly Democratic that it seems almost assuredly a hold for Beyer, who easily defeated challenger Victoria Virasingh in the June 21 Democratic primary.
At the end of June, Beyer had nearly $560,000 cash on hand in his campaign account, with Lipsman reporting just over $98,000, according to federal data reported by the Virginia Public Access Project.
