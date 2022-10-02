With the real-estate market cooling along with the temperatures, it may be a case of both buyers AND sellers across the state taking a breather for a few months.
With some prospective buyers being priced out by the double-whammy of record (and perhaps peaked) sales prices and interest rates that have now doubled over the year, “fewer would-be sellers are opting to list their homes on the market across Virginia for the past year,” said Ryan Price, chief economist of the Virginia Realtors trade group.
Just over 12,000 new listings came onto the market in August, down about 3,500 homes – 23 percent – from a year before.
“New listings have been declining each month, which indicates hesitancy in the market,” Price said.
But it’s also helping to keep that market in a state of equilibrium rather than freefall, which might have been the case were there a huge amount of inventory on the market but nobody wading in to make officers.
While potential sellers are hesitating, prospective buyers are now being more choosey. For the first time in two years, it took longer, on average, for a home to find a buyer in August compared to the year before. The average in August 2022 was 23 days, up two from a year ago.
A total of 11,693 properties went to closing across the Old Dominion in August, according to figures reported by the trade organization on Sept. 28. That’s down just over 20 percent from the number of transactions a year before.
The decline is due in part to economic conditions and a general wariness among the public, in part to a return to the normal seasonal ebbs and flows of the real-estate market that were disrupted for two years by COVID.
But before anyone gets misty-eyed over the fate of those on the selling end of the equation, consider this: In August, there was a 1.6-month supply of homes on the market, unchanged from a year before and still representing a pro-seller environment. The market would need to be experiencing three or more months of supply for it to be considered balanced between buyers and sellers, and more than that for it to be judged a sellers’ market.
The median sales price of all homes in Virginia that went to closing in August was $373,900, up 5.3 percent (about $18,000) from a year before.
But that median price had topped $400,000 in late spring, with the subsequent decline perhaps another indication of the impacts of a cooling market and seasonal trends.
More than 85 percent of Virginia’s 133 counties and cities have seen higher median prices during the first eight months of the year compared to a year before. Williamsburg, the central and southwest parts of the commonwealth, and the Shenandoah Valley continues to be strong.
Despite that, “there continue to be signs that the upward pressure on prices is starting to ease,” Price said in his analysis of the August sales data. “Not only are homes taking a bit longer to sell, but the average sold-to-list-price ration has been trending down for several months.”
That, too, is relative, as on average buyers in August received more than 100 percent of listing price – 100.3 percent overall – with only the lowest and highest ends of the market spectrum seeing final sales prices below listing price.
(And just in case anyone believes they have a firm grasp on the market’s nuances, consider this curveball: There were 347 more sales statewide in August compared to July, a month-over-month period that usually sees declining home sales. One possible explanation: A lessening of mortgage-interest rates in late spring and earlier summer caused some buyers to jump in before the rates rose again – which they have – and nab properties in August.)
Add up the sales and prices in August, and total sales volume stood at $6.3 billion, down from $5.3 billion a year before. And at an average commission rate of 5 percent, that decline in $1 billion equates to $50 million less for the commonwealth’s real-estate industry.
Figures represent most, but not all, sales during the period. All August 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]