Virginia closed out the first half of the year with hefty increases in home sales and median sales prices.
A total of 73,533 properties went to closing from Jan. 1 to June 30, according to figures reported July 21 by the Virginia Realtors trade group. That’s an increase of 26.8 percent from a year before.
A slight bit of that margin is due to the COVID crisis’s impact on the homes market in the first half of 2020. But COVID had far less of an impact on home sales as it did on other segments of the economy.
The median statewide sales price for the first six months of 2021 was $349,900, up 14.7 percent from $305,000. Median prices were up in each of the eight geographic reporting areas, ranging from $150,000 in Southside Virginia to $535,000 in Northern Virginia.
Total sales volume for the six-month period stood at $31.7 billion, up 46.2 percent from $21.7 billion at the same point in 2020.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. June 2021 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.
