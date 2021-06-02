[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
New data suggest Virginia has recovered some of the jobs lost in the initial COVID pandemonium, but still has somewhere between 40,000 up to as many as 220,000 jobs to reclaim – depending on how you parse the figures – before returning to pre-COVID numbers.
Figures released June 2 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics peg the total number of unemployed in the Old Dominion in April at 165,997. That’s down from 481,130 recorded in April 2020, when the first impact of COVID and resulting government lockdowns of the economy and daily life began to take hold.
But room for improvement remains: In March 2020, the last pre-COVID reporting period, Virginia’s total joblessness stood at 123,233 people. Doing the math, that means there were 42,764 more unemployed Virginians in April 2021 than before the pandemic slammed in.
On the other hand, you could look at the situation through the prism of the total number of those in the workforce, which stood at 4,216,889 in April 2021 but 4,436,793 in March 2020, suggesting that while Virginia has made strides in reclaiming lost jobs, there also have been thousands who have dropped out of the workforce entirely and thus are not counted as unemployed.
By that math, there are 219,904 fewer Virginians in the overall workforce (with jobs or looking for jobs) than there were in March 2020. (Math can be tricky, can’t it?)
The April 2021 statewide unemployment rate of 3.9 percent compared to 11 percent in April 2020, but remained well above the rate of 2.8 percent reported in March 2020.