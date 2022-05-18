Va. Tech graduate-student commencement celebrates those who persevered

Those who have earned newly minted college degrees come in all types.
“I am not the fresh-faced young graduate student you expect to see,” said Roxanne Paul, who earned a master of natural resources degree and two graduate certificates while juggling a full-time job, a second job at Wolf Trap and family life.
Having earned her undergraduate degree in the 1970s (“yes, go ahead and do the math”), Paul worked as a National Park Service ranger and for a not-for-profit organization before coming to work for Virginia Tech about a decade ago. On May 15, she spoke on behalf of students at Tech’s 42nd annual Northern Virginia Center commencement, where graduate students and those earning advanced-studies certificates were celebrated during ceremonies at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts.
Paul said she had been inspired to seek more educational opportunities by her mother, who earned an undergraduate degree in her 50s.
The key, Paul said, is to remain interested and engaged in the world around you.
“I still have that same passion today” as in the 1970s, she told fellow graduates. “You are never too old to learn. Let lifelong learning be your goal. You will never be such an expert in your field that there will be nothing left to learn.”
Paul is emblematic of the 120 students earning degrees at the ceremony, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said.
“They’ve held demanding jobs during the day” while balancing school and family, he noted, praising the commitment of the students’ families.
“For every graduate, there’s a support system,” Sands said.
Commencement speaker Amy Gilliland told graduates that the future of the workplace is one where kindness, compassion and decency will play increasingly vital role.
“This need for humanity and the recognition that it has a valued role in the workplace has disrupted decades-old policies and practices in the workplace,” said Gilliland, president of General Dynamics Information Technology.
“We’re in a new world. [Life] has been profoundly changed. We’re not going back to the way things were,” she said.
Keneth Wong, associate dean of Virginia Tech’s graduate programs, noted at the outset of the program the death of Adil Godrej, a research associate professor in civil and environmental engineering and the person who, for the past dozen years, read the names of graduates as they crossed the stage at the ceremony.
“It breaks my heart that we will not hear his voice,” said Wong, who noted Godrej’s care to ensure that he could pronounce each student’s name “just right” during that walk across the stage.
Godrej, who died in April, would be just as proud of the 2022 graduates as those who came before, Wong told the assemblage. “You all made it – well done!” he said.
