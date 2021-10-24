[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The recent trend of vehicle vandalism in Vienna continued with these newly reported cases:
• On Oct. 14 between midnight and 1:30 a.m., a resident living in the 1100 block of Cottage Street, S.W., reported that his parked vehicle had been damaged when someone threw a pumpkin at it.
• Between Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 7 a.m., a resident living in the 1100 block of Cottage Street, S.W., reported that someone had thrown a pumpkin at the complainant’s parked vehicle, smashing its windshield and damaging its hood.
• Between Oct. 14 at 11 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 8 a.m., a resident living in the 1400 block of Cottage Street, S.W., reported that someone had thrown a pumpkin at the complainant’s parked vehicle, shattering its rear window.
• On Oct. 15 between midnight and 12:30 a.m., a resident living in the 1200 block of Ross Drive, S.W., reported that someone had thrown a pumpkin at his parked vehicle, causing damage to the windshield and driver’s side door above the window. This was the second time the vehicle was vandalized in this manner within a few days, police said.
• On Oct. 15 between 9 and 10 a.m., a resident living in the 400 block of Echols Street, S.E., reported that someone had thrown a pumpkin at his parked vehicle, smashing the windshield.
• Between Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. and Oct. 17 at 7 a.m., a resident living in the 100 block of Tapawingo Road, S.E., reported that someone had thrown eggs at his parked vehicle.
• Between Oct. 19 at 11 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 1 a.m., a resident living in the 500 block of Valley Drive, S.E., reported that someone had thrown a pumpkin at his parked vehicle, shattering the rear window.
• On Oct. 20 at 12:53 a.m., a resident living in the 200 block of Talahi Road, S.E., reported that her parked vehicle had been damaged when someone threw a pumpkin at it.