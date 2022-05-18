The Virginia Department Transportation will take public comment through June 1 on plans to rehabilitate the South Abingdon Street bridge over Interstate 395 in the Fairlington community.
The bridge was built in 1970 and last had a major overhaul in 1994. The proposed project includes:
• Resurfacing the concrete bridge deck and closing deck joints.
• Repairing concrete piers and abutments.
• Adding protective concrete barriers adjacent to piers.
• Extending and adding concrete in-fill walls between piers.
• Replacing bearings and reconstructing bearing seats.
The existing sidewalks on both sides of the bridge will remain and the bridge bicycle lanes will be restriped as part of the project.
Details, including an online presentation, can be found at https://virginiadot.org/Abingdon395, which also includes an online survey and provides other methods of providing feedback.
According to VDOT officials, the bridge averages 8,300 vehicles per day based on 2019 data.
The project is being financed with federal and state funding.
