Single-lane closures on eastbound Interstate 66 just before the bridge over Lee Highway (Route 29) at Exit 72 will occur (weather permitting) between 9 p.m. Friday night, Aug. 14 and 5 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 17 for road repairs, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The work will occur according to the following schedule:
Left Lane Closed: 9 p.m. Friday night, Aug. 14 to 7 p.m. Saturday night, Aug. 15. There will also be intermittent full closures up to 20 minutes each on eastbound I-66 between 9 p.m. Friday night and 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
Right Lane Closed: 7 p.m. Saturday night, Aug. 15 to 5 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 17. There will also be intermittent full closures up to 20 minutes each on eastbound I-66 from 8 p.m. Saturday night to 9 a.m. Sunday morning, and from 8 p.m. Sunday night to 5 a.m. Monday morning.
Drivers can expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.
