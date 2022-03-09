As it moves toward a projected late-2023 start date for improvements to Shirlington Circle, the Virginia Department of Transportation is planning a March 15 public-information meeting to present its latest plan and solicit community feedback.
The $4.3 million project aims to rehabilitate the 50-year-old Shirlington Circle bridge over Interstate 395, which connects the interstate to Shirlington Road in Arlington and North Quaker Lane in Alexandria.
The bridge averages about 7,400 vehicles per day, based on pre-pandemic data.
The project includes:
• Resurfacing the concrete bridge deck and closing deck joints.
• Repairing concrete piers and abutments.
• Repairing and repainting steel beams.
• Adding protective concrete barriers adjacent to piers.
• Replacing bearings.
• Upgrading guardrails adjacent to the bridge.
Funding for the project, which has been in the planning stage since 2015, will come from a mix of state and federal funds.
The public forum will be held online beginning at 7 p.m. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online, and the public will have until March 25 to provide feedback on the proposal.
For more information, including meeting information and ways to provide feedback, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3HSvqBp.
