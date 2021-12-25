The rehabilitation of the King Street (Route 7) bridge over Interstate 395 and pedestrian improvements along a half-mile of King Street are complete, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said on Dec. 22, improving pedestrian mobility and safety, giving drivers a smoother ride and extending the overall life of the bridge.
The $13 million project was financed with federal and state funding.
The bridge rehabilitation included repairing and resurfacing the concrete deck, repairing piers, abutments and bearings, painting steel beams and adding safety fences to the parapet walls. The project also included repairing the King Street pavement adjacent to the bridge, replacing the chain link fence along eastbound King Street near Menokin Drive, and upgrading roadway lighting.
Improvements for pedestrians include:
• Widening the King Street median sidewalk from four to eight feet between 30th Street South and Menokin Drive, and centering the sidewalk in the median.
• Adding a pedestrian hybrid beacon crossing at westbound King Street and 30th Street South.
• Installing upgraded accessible pedestrian signal crossings and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramp upgrades at King Street and Park Center Drive, as well as at eastbound King Street and Menokin Drive.
Within the project limits, King Street averages about 43,000 vehicles a day and I-395 averages about 209,000 based on 2019 data.
