On May 5 at 1:50 a.m., a woman was outside her parked vehicle in the 4200 block of South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington when she was approached by two men, one of whom produced a knife and demanded money and her phone.
The victim then entered her vehicle. The suspects fled when a witness approached.
Responding officers established a perimeter but were unable to locate the suspects. One is described as a black male, 17 or 18 years old, 5’10” with a skinny build, and the other a black male, approximately 25 years old, 5’6” with a medium build.
