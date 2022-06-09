A new initiative to provide enhanced safety tools to survivors of violence has been announced by Doorways.
In partnership with Ring, Doorways – a social-safety-net agency in Arlington and Falls Church – will be distributing up to 1,000 video doorbells and security cameras to clients, along with a free subscription plan for the life of each device.
In addition, Ring will also provide a monetary contribution to help amplify Doorways’ impact for survivors across the local areas.
“Thanks to this initiative with Ring, we are able to get additional safety tools into the hands of our clients who would not otherwise be able to access them,” said Doorways’ president and CEO, Diana Ortiz. “Many of our clients have expressed that they want to utilize tools such as the Ring cameras and doorbells, but they do not have the means to purchase the devices and subscriptions.”
Doorways will share devices with survivors on a case-by-case basis and as needed to support peace of mind for survivors.
“Diana and her team work tirelessly to respond to each of their client’s individual and family needs and help them achieve the best outcomes,” said Karla Torres, head of community engagement at Ring. “Doorways takes a community-based approach to supporting survivors, including offering comprehensive services like advocacy, counseling and housing within and beyond Doorways. We believe in advancing their efforts.”
For information on Doorways’ efforts in the community, see the Website at www.doorwaysva.org.
