The Vienna town government has received three Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards from the National Association of Government Communicators. The organization announced the awards May 11 at its annual conference in Louisville.
Vienna received first-place honors in the special-events category for its Liberty Amendments Month celebration, first held last year. The event celebrates the 13th, 14th, 15th and 19th Constitutional amendments, which granted equal liberties to people who previously were excluded from the U.S. Constitution. A highlight video of the inaugural event can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/LibertyAmendmentsMonth.
The 2022 Vienna Town Calendar received an Award of Excellence in the printed-calendar category. The publication features images provided by the Vienna Photographic Society and includes important information about the town government and activities.
In the grassroots-campaign category, the town received an Award of Excellence for its “Explore Vienna, Va. – Discover the Difference” social-media video campaign. The public-service videos encouraged residents to support local businesses by shopping locally during the holidays.
Town video producer Sean Metzger created the videos in conjunction with Vienna’s Economic Development Office and the Vienna Business Association. The videos can be viewed at www.youtube.com/user/townofviennava/videos.
