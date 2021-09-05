[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 227 of Northern Virginia has donated a total of 90 gift cards to veterans and children of veterans in the Veterans Administration Supportive Housing (VASH) program, continuing an effort started 11 years ago.
The gift cards pay for school supplies and other essentials for the new school year.
Currently, the federal Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs collaborate on the VASH program, which works to assist homeless veterans and their families in transitioning from homelessness to affordable and stable housing. Case managers currently serve more than 100 veterans and their families across Northern Virginia.
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 227 also will provide gift cards to families in the program for the holidays. Donations can be made (with “2021 Holiday Gift Card” on the memo line of the check) to Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 227, P.O. Box 5653, Arlington, Va. 22205. Donations also are accepted via the chapter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/vva227.
For information on the initiative, call Len Ignatowski at (703) 255-0353.