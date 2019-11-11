The players on the field had something to do with it, too, but Vietnam Veterans of America’s Northern Virginia chapter played its own role in helping the Washington Nationals secure a World Series championship.
In recent years, the Chapter 227 has brought groups to Nationals Park to cheer on the home team, and to date, the Nationals have 13 wins to only two losses during visits by Vietnam vets and their supporters, the organization said in its recent newsletter.
In the most recent visit, the Nationals defeated the Atlanta Braves, 6-0, in September. Member Jay Kalner managed ticket sales.
Founded 34 years ago, the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America now has 320 members and has been on a recent growth spurt.
For information, see the Website at www.vva227.org.
