October is being celebrated as “Hindu Heritage Month” for the first time across Virginia.
“This is a momentous occasion for the Hindu community in Virginia,” said Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Ashburn), who earlier this year patroned legislation establishing the event. It passed unanimously.
The designation “is a symbol of recognition and celebration for the contribution of Hindus to the commonwealth, and an opportunity to continue to grow awareness and appreciation alongside the growth of our community,” Subramanyam said.
The resolution celebrates the unique contributions of the fast-growing Hindu community in Virginia, and recognizes several Hindu holidays in October, including Bhattakumma, Navaratri, Diwali/Deepavali, Dussehr and many more.
Del. Subramanyam became the first Indian-American and Hindu American ever elected to the General Assembly in 2019.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]