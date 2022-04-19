It began life in the 1940s as Arlington Hospital, then in the 1990s became Virginia Hospital Center.
And now, to note its regional scope and impact, the non-profit hospital association has rebranded to “VHC Health.”
“It is important that our brand accurately represents the health system’s mission and vision for the future,” said Chris Lane, who recently arrived to serve as president’CEO of the hospital association.
“Our new tagline – ‘For you. For life.’ – reflects our desire to serve as a health partner for life-long care, bringing our services into the surrounding region to provide the care our patients need most.”
Hospital leaders last month began briefing community organizations on the change. At a March 8 meeting of the Arlington County Civic Federation, Virginia Hospital Foundation communications manager Eric Gibble said the new name would allow the hospital group “to stand out more.” “It makes a lot of sense,” Gibble said.
(At that meeting, Civic Federation president Allan Gajadhar praised the visual impact of new signage. “I like the design; it’s very appealing,” he said.)
The transition to the new name has started and will run through the rest of the year. By then, hospital officials will be on track for the opening of the new outpatient pavilion that currently is rising on the hospital’s main campus, located along North George Mason Drive in Arlington.
The new Website is VHCHealth.org.
