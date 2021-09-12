[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A major component of the expansion of the Virginia Hospital Center campus is now complete, as the hospital’s new 1,600-space Outpatient Pavilion parking garage has opened.
The new garage offers parking for hospital employees, opening up space in the hospital’s other garages to provide easier access for patients and visitors.
“The opening of this new garage is an exciting milestone in Virginia Hospital Center’s ongoing effort to expand and enhance the valuable services we provide to our community,” said James B. Cole, president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide easier access for our patients and their loved ones as we continue to offer top-quality, patient-centered care to all.” The new parking garage is part of Virginia Hospital Center’s current expansion project, which includes a new seven-story Outpatient Pavilion set to open in 2023.
The Outpatient Pavilion will provide open space on the hospital’s main campus for more inpatient beds for cancer, cardiac and stroke patients.