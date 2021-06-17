[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Virginia Realtors trade group tuned 100 years old in 2020, but the celebrations were muted due to the COVID pandemic.
But with the public-health situation improving, the statewide organization is planning to celebrate its centennial at the 2021 convention, to be held Sept. 21-23 at the Richmond Marriott.
“This landmark anniversary is something to be celebrated, and we plan on doing just that,” leaders of the organization said, “even if we had to postpone for a year.”
The three-day program will include educational sessions and special events.
Among speakers will be TV/radio host, humorist and real-estate broker Egypt Sherrod and actor/director/producer/author (and Fonzie himself) Henry Winkler.
For information, see the Website at www.virginiarealtors.org.
The National Association of Realtors, which also held its 2020 convention in an online format, expects to hold its 2021 gathering Nov. 12-15 in San Diego.