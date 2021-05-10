[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
How personal-vehicle-dependent are Virginians? According to a new survey, just about in the middle of the pack when it comes to the 50 states.
CoPilot ranks the Old Dominion 23rd nationally when it comes to vehicle dependency on an individual basis. The scorecard takes into account a number of factors, including number of vehicles per household, licensed drivers per 1,000 driving-age population and the average number of miles driven by individuals in a given year.
On that last count, the typical Virginian ambled the highways and byways to the tune of 14,509 miles last year, slightly above the national average of 14,263 but well below the average 24,000 miles traveled by residents of Montana, which was at the top of that list.
But Montana ranked only #2 in the most-vehicle-dependent ranking, being surpassed by Alabama. Rounding out the top five were Wyoming, South Dakota and Georgia, while at the very bottom of the ranking (so least dependent on personal vehicles) were New York, Alaska, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Rhode Island was ninth least-dependent, but recorded the lowest average annual miles traveled nationally, at 9,961.
(Find the full data at https://bit.ly/3nLhyAx.)
Americans in 2019 were behind the wheel for a record 271 billion vehicle-miles, a figure that due to the pandemic contracted 13 percent in 2020. While that was the biggest year-over-year decline on record, it only brought the U.S. down to the amount of travel of the year 2000.
What will the rebound from the COVID crisis hold? CoPilot’s analysts had some thoughts.
“The pandemic led to job losses and a mass transition to remote work, which reduced commutes, while shutdowns and the need to social-distance put a dent in tourism and travel for leisure purposes,” they said. “It remains to be seen whether shifts in work and commuting patterns will have lasting effects on miles traveled, or if 2020 proves to be an outlier.”
Virginia has 0.99 vehicles per household, according to the CoPilot data, higher than the U.S. total of 0.87, and has 855 licensed drivers per 1,000 driving-age population, slightly lower than the U.S. average of 868.