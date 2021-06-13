Visitors will now get more nuanced view of history at Arlington House plantation

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A multi-million-dollar renovation to Arlington House, the nation’s memorial to Robert E. Lee, allows visitors to receive a more “layered” understanding of the plantation’s history over the past 200 years and the lives of those who lived there – either by choice or against their will – National Park Service officials said.
“Our goal is to create a place of dialogue and learning,” said Charles Cuvelier, superintendent of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, which includes the plantation house and some surrounding acreage.
Three years in the works, the rehabilitation project features new exhibits and research interpreting the history of the Custis and Lee families alongside that of the more than 100 enslaved people who labored on the plantation.
“Together, their stories reveal a more complete picture of life at Arlington House and of the people and events that changed our nation,” National Park Service officials said.
The rehabilitation, which was announced in 2014 and began in 2018, was made possible by a $12.35 million donation by business executive and philanthropist David M. Rubenstein to the National Park Foundation.
“The National Park Service has done a spectacular job refurbishing Arlington House and telling the stories of the enslaved people who built the plantation house and worked there,” said Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of the Carlyle Group.
As part of the project, curators worked to conserve or restore more than 1,000 historic objects and acquired 1,300 antiques or reproductions, including several artifacts associated with African-American history that will be displayed for the first time. The National Park Service also connected with descendants of the Lee family, as well as those descended from those held as slaves in the years prior to the Civil War.
The project also stabilized the foundation of Arlington House, restored exterior finishes and hardware, recoated decorative masonry faux-marble finishes, completed interior painting, repaired plaster, rehabilitated windows and doors, and reset the brick portico floor. The work also included new or improved electrical, lighting, security, climate-management and fire-suppression systems. The historic grounds and kitchen gardens were realigned to allow for accessibility.
Prior to its closure for rehabilitation, 650,000 people visited Arlington House each year, making it the most visited historic house museum in the National Park Service system. Many tour the house as a complement to a visit to adjacent Arlington National Cemetery.
Built by George Washington Parke Custis and his slaves between 1802 and 1818, the plantation served as a family home of the Custis family and (by marriage) Robert E. Lee until the outbreak of the Civil War, when Lee chose to lead Virginia’s troops and the property was confiscated in retribution by the federal government.
To ensure that the family could never return, the federal government began burying war dead on the property, the first of what now total more than 250,000 (including two U.S. presidents) interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
After the war, Robert E. Lee never returned to his one-time home. In the 1880s, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the seizure of the home and land had been illegal, and awarded Lee’s heirs compensation of $175,000 (the modern-day equivalent of $4.5 million when adjusting for inflation, but significantly more in 19th-century purchasing power).
In 1920, the Virginia General Assembly renamed what had been “Alexandria County” as “Arlington County,” in part to avoid confusion with the adjacent city of Alexandria and in part to honor Lee. Some local activists, who have been demanding the removal of Confederate-era names from county streets, schools and facilities, are beginning to question whether the name of the county itself should be changed because of its associations with the plantation.
• • • Arlington House is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To enter the plantation house, visitors need to obtain a timed-ticket through recreation.gov. No tickets are required to visit the museum, north and south slave quarters, grounds and gardens.