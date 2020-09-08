Local residents will have the chance to interact with the community’s artists – in a “virtual” environment this year – during the third annual Arlington Visual Art Studio Tour.
Approximately 40 artist studios will be open for inspection via YouTube and Facebook Live in late September.
Starting Sept. 23, more than 20 short video tours made by artists will go live on YouTube, while the weekend of Sept. 26-27, a dozen more artists will host studio visits via Facebook.
The events will then be archived for those wishing to view them later.
For more on the events, see the Website at www.arlingtonartstudiotour.org.
