The Northern Virginia Business and Professional Women’s Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs will host its biennial Classical Vocal Arts Competition for Emerging Artists in an online setting on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m.
“It is an excellent opportunity to continue to showcase, promote and foster classical talents, as well as provide an opportunity for visibility and awareness of the classical arts in the Washington metropolitan area,” organizers said.
Contestants include Anthony Anderson (baritone), a student at Oberlin Conservatory; Jessica Edwards (soprano), Kentucky State University; and Alexandra McBride (mezzo-soprano), La Sierra University. They will compete by singing a repertoire that includes arias, art songs, Negro spirituals and works by contemporary African-American composers.
The winner of the competition goes on to regional competition.
The event is co-chaired by Darnell Wise Lightbourn and Dr. Deborah Jackson; adjudicators are Joanna Ford, Nevilla Ottley and Everett Williams Jr. Honorees at the event will include Terri Allen, executive director of CAAPA, and Washington National Opera soprano Pamela Simonson.
Traditionally held in person, the event was moved to “virtual” for 2021 owing to the pandemic.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for youth ages 12-18, and are available through Nov. 5. For information and tickets, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3az6yQW.