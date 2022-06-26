Volunteer Arlington has announced recipients of its sixth annual “Celebration of Volunteerism” awards, to be held online on July 12.
“We are thrilled to celebrate individuals and groups making a difference in our community through volunteering,” said Lisa Fikes, president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence, which administers the Volunteer Arlington initiative.
The awardees “are a wonderful example of the impact community service has,” Fikes said.
Meg Tuccillo will be presented with the Lifetime of Service Award. Among other endeavors, Tuccillo has been active with PathForward (formerly the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network).
Robin Norman Depaoli will be honored for her leadership roles with National Capital Treatment and Recovery, while the Arlington Neighborhood Village volunteer group will receive accolades for its service to seniors.
AvalonBay will receive the Distinguished Corporate Service Award for its effort on behalf of the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, while Patricia Hupalo will receive the RSVP Award for her work on behalf of Rebuilding Together.
John and Adrienna Scribner will receive the Group Service Award for support of Boy Scout Troop 106, while Les Garrison will receive the Volunteer Arlington Award for his efforts on behalf of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) initiative of the Arlington County government.
J.D. Spain Sr., president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, will be presented with the Racial Equity Civic Engagement Award.
During the festivities, Volunteer Arlington also will recognize people who have spent 100 hours or more volunteering for any individual organization over the past 12 months.
The event will run from 5 to 6 p.m. on July 12. For information and to register, see the Website at volunteer.leadercenter.org/arlingon-cares.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]