Volunteer Arlington will hold its fourth annual Arlington Cares community celebration in a “virtual” setting on July 14.
“This event has become an annual reminder of the impact and importance of volunteerism,” said Lisa Fikes, executive director of Volunteer Arlington, a cooperative effort of the Leadership Center for Excellence and Arlington County government.
“Civic engagement is a part of the fabric of Arlington,” Fikes said. “And, in spite of the need to social-distance at this time, we do not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate and be inspired by this core value that our community consistently puts into action.”
Honored at the event were:
• Lifetime of Service Award: Hanh Nguyen.
• Distinguished County Service Award: Bethany Zecher Sutton.
• Distinguished Corporate Service Award: Arlington Community Federal Credit Union.
• RSVP Award: Virginia Ball Biafore.
• Family Volunteer Service Award: The Parrish family.
• Youth Volunteer Service Award: Kristen Alleyne.
• Volunteer Arlington Award: Alex Gavin.
In addition to the awards, volunteers who have spent 100 hours or more of their time volunteering in the community over the course of one year (July 2019 to June 2020) will be recognized.
For information, see the Website at https://volunteer.leadercenter.org.
