[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Volunteer Arlington is teaming up individuals and businesses with local social-safety-net organizations for the fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event “will offer a variety of ways to connect with local organizations who are working to meet the needs and inequities within our community,” said Lisa Fikes, president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence, which hosts Volunteer Arlington.
“Honoring Dr. King and his legacy through acts of learning and service moves us all one step closer to achieving his dream,” Fikes said.
More than a dozen non-profit organizations have signed up for the effort; volunteers can choose from both in-person and “virtual” opportunities.
Registration information and specific program details are available at volunteer.leadercenter.org/2022-mlk-day-service.