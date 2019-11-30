Volunteers fan out to support AHC communities over Thanksgiving

Volunteers from Amazon were on hand at AHC’s Virginia Gardens community recently, taking part in a Thanksgiving celebration for residents that was replicated in all of AHC’s residential properties across the community.
All told, about 40 turkeys were prepared and 800 people served at six of AHC’s community centers in Arlington.
Additional volunteers included teams from Embassy Suites by Hilton Crystal City National Airport, Marymount University’s women’s lacrosse team and Arlington Lodge No. 58 Free and Accepted Prince Hall Masons.
