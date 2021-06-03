[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Virginia Railway Express continues to see slow but incremental progress in wooing back passengers. But the commuter-rail system continues to take in less than 10 cents from riders for every dollar it spends on operations, far below the roughly 50-50 goal that was reachable in pre-pandemic times.
In April, the two-line weekday system reported 1,498 average daily boardings. While up from 1,379 a month before (and more than triple the total at the depths of the COVID crisis in April 2020), it was a mere fraction of the 18,692 average daily boardings recorded in February 2020, the last pre-pandemic month.
Data were reported to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, which – along with the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission – operates the rail system.
The ratio of passenger revenue to operating expenses currently stands at 9 percent, well below the stated goal of 52 percent, but about on par with totals throughout the pandemic.
In the first nine months of the transit agency’s fiscal year (July 2020 to March 2021), fare revenue was down 83 percent compared to a year before, agency officials reported.
VRE returned to normal operations on June 1, which may entice some passengers back on the rails but also will incur additional costs. The agency already is smarting, financially, in getting $3.7 million (or 13 percent) less than initially expected in federal CARES Act funding to help the agency ride out the passenger dropoff.