Arlington County Board members are expected to approve a contract approaching $10 million on April 17 to replace the West Glebe Road bridge over Four Mile Run.
A safety inspection in November 2018 revealed safety deficiencies, and while vehicular traffic has been allowed to continue, a 5-ton limit has been posted, causing a large number of heavy vehicles to make detours.
“The bridge needs immediate superstructure replacement, as further deterioration of the beams may result in bridge closure for [an] extended period,” county staff said in a memo to board members.
The contract calls for a not-to-exceed cost of $8.6 million, coupled with a 15-percent contingency adding up to $1.29 million. The final cost of the project will be negotiated after planning is 60 percent complete.
Corman Kokosing Construction Co. was the low bidder among three firms that submitted proposals.
In order to keep the bridge open for pedestrian and vehicular traffic – which appears to be the preference of the public – the construction timeline would be about 18 months. The other alternative would be to close the bridge to all traffic, which would shorten the construction time.
