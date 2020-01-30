Washington-Liberty High School recognized six new members of its Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 17 during a halftime ceremony at a boys varsity basketball game. The 1966 state championship boys basketball team received special recognition.
The organization is still called the Washington-Lee Hall of Fame, since inductees participated under that name. Eventually the school said there likely will also be a Washington-Liberty Hall of Fame. That will take a few years because athletes are not eligible for induction until five years after graduating.
Information on the 2020 inductees follows:
Jim Barbe, Class of 1973: He was a three-sport varsity athlete in football, basketball and baseball during his senior year, and captained the basketball and baseball teams. During his senior year, he went 8-1 as a pitcher with 0.51 earned run average. Barbe played baseball at James Madison University, compiling at .372 career batting average and earning team Most Valuable Player honors. Barbe played several seasons in the Texas Rangers minor- league system.
Candice Brown, Class of 1998: She was a three-sport varsity athlete at Washington-Lee in basketball, soccer and field hockey. In college, Brown was a women’s basketball standout at Marymount University, helping the Saints reach the final four one season and earning Kodak All-American honors as a junior and senior. Brown scored 1,310 career points at Marymount with 650 rebounds, 182 assists and 270 steals.
After graduation from Marymount, Brown began a career in college basketball coaching. She has been a head women’s coach at Manhattanville College, then Vassar College and currently Swarthmore College.
Richard Conklin, Class of 1986: The late Conklin was a three-sport varsity athlete at W-L in football, basketball and baseball. An arm injury during his senior year shifted his focus. Conklin switched positions to wide receiver and accepted an invitation to play at Randolph Macon College, becoming the team’s top receiver. After college, Conkln coached basketball in the youth leagues and football at Clover Hill High School in Chesterfield County, Va. He died in 2011. Conklin’s legacy lives on through the non-profit Hitting Cancer Below the Belt, started by his surviving wife.
Joy Mosse, Class of 1968: Mosse was a top swimmer for Washington-Lee, as well as a national standout in the sport prior to high school. Mosse also was a top local water polo player. She was on five national-title water-polo teams, earning multiple All-America honors. She is listed in the World Encyclopedia of Water Polo.
Bill Murray, Class of 1966: He was a two-sport varsity athlete at Washington-Lee in football and baseball. As a junior he was the shortstop on the baseball team that won the Northern Region championship and defeated Bishop O’Connell, ending its 42-game winning streak. Murray was awarded the W-L Al Harringer Award for his athletic accomplishments and his leadership. He went on to play football and baseball at Randolph Macon College. He started on the football team for three years and in 1969, the team won the Division III national championship.
After college, Murray continued to play and coach recreational sports. He has served on and chaired the Arlington Sports Commission, the board of directors for the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth and the Arlington Sports Hall of Fame, co-founded the Arlington Sports Foundation, and served as president of the Better Sports Club of Arlington.
Horace Willis, Class of 1991: He was a three-sport varsity athlete, excelling in football, basketball and outdoor track. As a runningback, he ran for 3,489 career yards. In basketball, Willis held the all-time boys scoring record from 1991-1996 with 1,264 points, and currently is the program’s second all-time leading scorer. In 1991, Willis was named the Arlington County Athlete of the Year and received the W-L Carl Walker Peterson Award for Outstanding Male Athlete. Willis returned to W-L in 1994 as an educator and coach, where he has coached football, basketball and track.
Boys varsity basketball team, 1966: That team finished the regular season with a 22-2 record after starting 0-2. Washington-Lee defeated Wakefield in the finals of the Northern Region Tournament to qualify for states. The team then went 4-0 over four days to win the state crown.
Team members were Russ Bolling, John Carrol, Don Clements, Tyrone Epperson, John Hummer, Jim Kessinger, Mark Kleber, Dave Logan, Richard Martin, Gene Otis, Richard Scheele, Mike Slade, Jim Spriggs and Bob Wright. Morris Levin was the head coach.
