A revised plaque highlighting the nearly century-long provenance of Washington-Liberty – née “Washington-Lee” – High School has received thumbs up from the Arlington government’s Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB).
The body on Aug. 18 unanimously agreed to support the proposal, four years after placement of the marker it initially approved on school grounds was rejected by the School Board, which was in the process of foisting a name-change process on the community.
In the interim, there has been some wordsmithing of the original design, and likely will continue to be minor “clarifying and technical” tweaks, but HALRB members in general did not want to get into a wholesale revision of the existing verbiage.
“It’s important to respect what the original group wanted to do,” said HALRB member Joan Lawrence, referring to the W-L alumni organization that conceived the marker idea.
Carmela Hamm, an HALRB member who helped resuscitate the idea of an historical marker, agreed with that. She and John Peck, who worked with her on the revisions, tried to be sensitive to those who put together the original marker, some of whom have since died.
“We were simply attempting to hold true, as much as possible, to the decisions that original members of the HALRB and alumni association made,” she said.
Hamm said she and Peck had taken into consideration a number of proposed changes made by HALRB members and historic-preservation staff in the month preceding the Aug. 18 meeting.
“Quite a few of the suggestions have been addressed,” Hamm said.
The original marker had been approved for installation in 2017. But as part of the contentious community battle over renaming the high school to eradicate reference to Robert E. Lee, coupled with national political division in the wake of unrest in Charlottesville that summer, school-system leaders refused to allow the original marker to be placed on school grounds.
(Verbiage on the revamped marker seems designed to straddle a middle ground on the name change, a topic on which many in the community still hold strong opinions and emotional scars. That column of historical text references “Washington-Lee” twice, “Washington-Liberty” once and the neutral “W-L” eight times.)
Given the intensity of feeling on both sides of the renaming battle, HALRB members likely felt it prudent not to pick at the scab.
“I don’t think we need to go through the whole wordsmithing process around the table if it can be done behind the scenes,” said the body’s chairman, Richard Woodruff.
Woodruff urged approval of the text with the understanding that there could be “additional clarifying changes agreed upon by the parties.” That view carried the day.
Authorizing placement of the two-sided marker on school grounds remains the prerogative of the school system itself; whether school leaders would want to open a can of worms by suggesting additional editorial changes to the wording remains to be seen.
Arlington voters in 1922 approved a bond referendum to pay for Arlington’s first modern new high school, whose original building – a three-story Beaux-Arts structure long since demolished – opened in 1925 and graduated its first student in 1926, remaining segregated until court-ordered integration came to Virginia in 1959.
That 1922 date of bond approval for the school would seem to make 2022 an appropriate date for placement of the marker, and “I look forward to seeing that marker standing,” Woodruff said.