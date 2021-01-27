[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Washington-Liberty Generals (6-2) defeated W.T. Woodson, 5-2, Jan. 22 in a Capital Scholastic Ice Hockey League club match.
Scoring goals for W-L in the North Divison showdown were Will Jameison with two and Harry Burmeister, Ethan Colston and Kyle Wilson with one each. Assists went to Wilson, Colston and Ethan Boyagian.
Laura South got the win in goal, making 10 saves.
“We shuffled up our lines to look for a more balanced attack as we head down the stretch,” W-L coach Matt Seney said. “One of our new line combo was freshman Oliver Black, Jamieson and Colston. They played well and accounted for three of our goals.”
Seney said South made some critical saves when the match was close. Washington-Liberty scored two goals in the third period.
