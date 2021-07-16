Wakefield alums share large pool of scholarship funds

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Wakefield High School Education Foundation recently awarded scholarships to members of the Wakefield High School Class of 2021.
Students attending four-year schools will receive $12,000 each, with others receiving $4,000. In addition, four Beitler Inspiration Scholars were named and will receive one-time grants of between $1,200 and $1,500.
With the addition of these scholars, the Foundation has granted 518 scholarships. It has bestowed more than $3.1 million in scholarships and teacher grants.
The 2021 Wakefield Scholars are:
• Stephanie Achugamonu, Claude Moore Charitable Foundation Scholar (University of Chicago).
• Ze-Nable Adisalem (Bucknell University).
• Jason Alexander Alvarez (Northern Virginia Community College).
• Alison Avalos, Beitler Inspiration Scholar-UMG (George Mason University).
• Farah Bahr (George Mason University).
• Nathalie Chambi, WHS 2019 Scholarship (Virgninia Tech).
• Jaylen Davis-Hart (North Carolina A&T State).
• Chelsea Figaro (North Carolina A&T State).
• Valeria Flores Stiles (Northern Virginia Community College).
• Nourhan Gamal (James Madison University).
• Guillermo Garcia, Jim Jones’86 Scholar (Virginia Tech).
• Abel Gerezgher (Virginia Tech).
• Alexander Javier Hall, Thompson Family Scholar (WHS ’67) (University of Virginia).
• Leslie Hernandez (George Mason University).
• Ayansa Mergia (Northern Virginia Community College).
• Mardet Mulugeta (University of Chicago).
• Douglas Murcia, Beitler Inspiration Scholar – Cohort (Virginia Tech).
• Jack Nickerson, Jack and Jean Smith Scholar (WHS ’63) (University of Virginia).
• Elena Ogbe, Beitler Inspiration Scholar –UMG (James Madison University).
• Danielle Oliver, Bob O’Donnell Scholar (Oberlin College).
• Nicolas Olivera, WHS 2019, Duques Family Foundation Scholar (George Mason University).
• Laura Vanessa Quiroz Ferrer (Northern Virginia Community College).
• Sithiya Reshmee, Beitler Inspiration Scholar – UMG (George Mason University).
• John Stevenson, Claude Moore Charitable Foundation Scholar (Boston University).
• Kareena Ellis Stowers, Claude Moore Charitable Foundation Scholar (Cornell University).
• Johnny James Suria (Northern Virginia Community College).
• Sara Tefera (Northern Virginia Community College).
• Christal Wilson (Howard University).