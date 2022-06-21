Returning to their familiar graduation venue after a two-year COVID absence, Wakefield High School seniors seemed right in step with many ceremonies of the past held at D.A.R. Constitution Hall in Washington.
The approximately 525 members of the Class of 2022 were welcomed by Wakefield principal Christian Willmore, telling the graduates how they successfully made a lot of adjustments and developed much resiliency. Co-class president Henry Vo was one of four student speakers, who all made brief comments.
“I hope each and every one of you can stand proud when receiving your diplomas,” Vo said. “So stand up, Class of ’22, and announce to the world that this is our house.”
Persia Zurita, the other co-president, encouraged her classmates to celebrate all of their wins at Wakefield, not what they survived. “I can’t wait to see your future successes,” she said.
Md Nabil Rahman and Audra Rissmeyer spoke on behalf on the school’s valedictorians.
“It felt like such little time here. But we responded at Wakefield in ways not only to thrive, but to shine,” Rahman said.
Rissmeyer told the seniors that they will enter the future holding on to what they learned at Wakefield. “It’s all about going into the big, bad world and meeting a lot of people,” she said.
Social-studies teacher Mike Grill was chosen by the graduates as the faculty speaker, having performed the same duty in 2016. He said he had faith the seniors will have the courage to face a world of big challenges, and how they overcame some “unprecedented obstacles” to receive their diplomas.
“You are a resilient bunch,” Grill said. “Class of 2022 is steering into some choppy waters. Today not only marks your graduation, but the completion of Wakefield’s version of basic training.”
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]