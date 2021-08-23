[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
ASSE International Student Exchange Students is seeking families in the Wakefield High School attendance area to host international youth ages 15-18 for the coming academic year.
“By generously opening your home to a young person from overseas, you and your family help us continue our global commitment to increasing international peace, understanding and unity,” noted the organization, which has been designated as an exchange-visitor program by the U.S. Department of State.
For information, call (800) 677-2773 or see the Website at www.host.asse.com.