The eighth-seeded Wakefield Warriors understood their task would be difficult, playing on the road against the top seed, undefeated and defending champion Westfield Bulldogs on Nov. 15 in a first-round game of the 6D North Region football playoffs.
The result was no surprise, with a lopsided season-ending 43-7 loss for National District champion Wakefield (5-6) against the perennial power Bulldogs (11-0).
In the loss, Wakefield took a 7-0 lead when Camryn Johnson scored on a three-yard run and Luis Pinto kicked the extra point with 5:58 left in the first quarter. The touchdown was set up by a fumble recovery on Westfield’s first offensive play.
With nothing to lose, Wakefield tried on onside kick that Westfield recovered, then drove for a touchdown en route to scoring 43 unanswered points.
Wakefield had 275 total yards. Quarterback Cason Poythress was 6 of 11 passing for 152 yards, with Lukai Hatcher having four catches for 104 yards and Johnson and Isaiah Mefford one apiece. Mefford had 49 yards rushing, Dontae Clark 22 and C.J. Robinson 17. Ahman Williams had a fumble recovering for Wakefield.
Wakefield was hoping it could create big plays and take advantage of its speed, but that did not materialize.
Wakefield finished the season strong to earn the playoff berth. After five games, the Warriors had a 1-4 record, then won four straight to win the district championship. In Wakefield’s final five games, the running of Mefford was a big reason for the team’s success. He gained 849 yards and scored eight touchdowns, rushing for 280 yards against Justice and 206 against Lee.
The only times Wakefield previously played Westfield were on the road in 2001 and 2002, which was the first two seasons of the Bulldogs program. Westfield won each game.
