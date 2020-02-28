After finishing third in the state tournament at 145 pounds last season, Wakefield High School senior Steven Rochard moved up one weight class for the 2020 campaign and did two places better.
The senior capped his career by winning the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state crown at 152 pounds. He defeated Steven Otwell of South Lakes, 7-1, in the Feb. 22 championship match at Robinson Secondary School.
Rochard was 4-0 in the tournament. He won 10-0 in the first round, pinned his opponent in 5:32 in the second round, then won his semifinal by a 13-0 major decision.
“Steven has been working very hard for four years to win a state championship,” Wakefield coach Jeff Humphries said.
Rochard’s only loss in the state tournament last year was to the eventual champion.
In three post-season tournaments this season, Rochard had a 10-0 record with five pins (four in the first period), one technical fall and two major decisions. Prior to the state, he won 6D North Region and National District titles. Rochard was chosen as the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the region tournament.
Rochard finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 39-2 record and had a 118-25 career mark.
Rochard is Wakefield’s second state champion in two years, and third dating back to 1969. Loranzo Rajaonarivelo won a Class 5 title a year ago at 160. Wakefield’s Henry Majano was second in the state in 2011 and 2012.
In addition to his postseason success this season, during the regular season Rochard won four tournaments.
“Steven is truly one of a kind,” Humphries said. “His character and work ethic are amazing. In my 27 years of coaching Wakefield, I have not seen a more consistently great wrestler. One of the toughest kids I have ever coached.”
Rochard will wrestle at the Coast Guard Academy.
Also at this season’s Class 6 state tourney, Washington-Liberty’s William Murphy finished fifth at 182 with Yorktown heavyweight Blake Buchert sixth.
