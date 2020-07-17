The Animal Welfare League of Arlington’s annual “Walk for the Animals” will be held online this year, with a fund-raising goal of $100,000.
Events will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12, with prizes for the top individual and team fund-raisers.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.awla.org. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Hollie Dickman at hdickman@awla.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.