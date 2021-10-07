[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington’s recent “Walk for the Animals” fund-raiser brought in more than $88,000, shelter officials said.
The event, held for a second year in a “virtual” format (with walkers participating on their own) due to health conditions, will provide funding to support shelter operations.
For information on the event and the organization, see the Website at www.awla.org.