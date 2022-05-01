The Arlington County library system will host two walking tours of Arlington’s “Little Saigon” area of Clarendon on Saturday, May 14 at 10 and 11 a.m.
The tours will make five stops and is being led by local writer Kim O’Donnell, who will discuss the history of Vietnamese refugees who arrived in the local area in the late 1970s and early 1980s after the fall of South Vietnam. Five stops will be included.
The programs are free. To register, see the Website at https://arlingtonva.libcal.com/8516209.
