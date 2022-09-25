Two upcoming community events will focus on the county government’s plans for the Langston Boulevard corridor.
The Langston Boulevard Alliance will host information tents and walking tours along two different segments of the 5-mile stretch of roadway that runs from Rosslyn west to East Falls Church.
On Oct. 1, an information tent will be set up from 9 a.m. to noon at Dorothy Hamm Middle School, with a walking tour taking place at 10 a.m.
On Oct. 16, an information tent will be in place at the Lyon Village Shopping Center from 1 to 4 p.m., with a walking tour departing at 2 p.m. The events will follow on a Sept. 18 walking tour, one that focused on more western areas of the study area.
Community feedback is being solicited as part of the preliminary concept plan for the Langston Boulevard (formerly Lee Highway) corridor, which envisions more density in some stretches.
For information about the upcoming events and links to related materials, see the Website at https://langstonblvdalliance.com.
