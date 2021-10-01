The Washington region’s jobs picture continues to incrementally improve, with August’s unemployment rate down slightly from a month before and well below the COVID-impacted summer of 2020.
With 3,365,715 residents in the civilian workforce and 165,999 looking for jobs, the Washington metro area’s jobless rate of 4.9 percent in August was down from 5.1 percent a month before and a vast improvement from the 7.8 percent recorded in August 2020.
Figures were reported Sept. 29 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Washington region was one of 385 metropolitan areas across the fruited plain to record lower year-over-year jobless rates. Percentages were up in three metro areas and unchanged in one.
A total of 43 metro areas had jobless rates of less than 3 percent, with four reporting rates above 10 percent.
Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate of 5.3 percent in August was down from 8.5 percent a year before. Of the 389 metro areas, 248 reported percentages below the national rate, with 131 above and 10 equivalent to it.
Among all metro areas, jobless rates were lowest in Lincoln (Neb.) and Grand Island (Neb.), at 1.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. The highest rate was reported in El Centro (Calif.) at 19.4 percent.
Among metro areas with populations of more than a million people, the lowest jobless rates emanated from Oklahoma City and Salt Lake City, at 2.6 percent each. The highest rate was found in Los Angeles, at 8.8 percent.
But even the Los Angeles area was in the throes of a comeback, as there were 394,700 more residents with jobs than a year before. That trailed only New York City in raw numbers; the Big Apple and its surrounding metro area saw the return of 463,600 jobs over the past year. Dallas-Fort Worth was third at 196,500 jobs returning.
In Virginia, the jobless rate of 3.8 percent in August was down from 4.1 percent a month before and 7.1 percent a year ago, representing 4.265,719 residents in the civilian workforce and 161,621 looking for jobs.
The employment outlook continues to brighten in all 10 metro corridors of the commonwealth, with unemployment rates ranging from 3.3 percent in Staunton to 4.4 percent in Hampton Roads.