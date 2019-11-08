A water main break has closed Chain Bridge Road between Virginia and D.C., impacting commutes, water pressure and the school day.
Arlington Public Schools are closed Friday due the water break on North Glebe Road. Water pressure is significantly impacted throughout the county, the school division noted in an alert.
As a precaution, Arlington County has issued a Boil Water Advisory for customers in the eastern area of the County (excluding Crystal City) who may be impacted by a large water transmission main break at Glebe Road and Chain Bridge Road. The break caused pressure drops in several locations across the County. The advisory is a safety measure because of the depressurization.
If you live in the affected area, you should bring your water to a rolling boil for three minutes then cool before:
Drinking
Brushing teeth
Washing fruits and vegetables
Preparing baby food and formula
Making ice
Giving to pets
Information will be shared when the advisory has been lifted. Check the County website for updates
